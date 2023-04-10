Happy Birthday Terence Lewis: A Look at his Best Choreographies Over the Years

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TERENCE LEWIS: Terence Lewis, the celebrated Indian choreographer, has transformed the way we see dance in Bollywood. With his innovative and creative choreography, he has given a new life to the art form. His work is a blend of Indian classical and contemporary styles, and his ability to bring out the emotions in a song through his dance is unparalleled.

Terence’s contribution to the entertainment industry has been remarkable. On his birthday, let’s celebrate his work by looking at his best dance performances.

Waltz for a Romance (Lagaan)

Terence’s work on Waltz for a Romance from Lagaan is a testament to his talent. The song features a beautiful waltz and Lewis’ choreography brings out the elegance and grace of the dance form. The choreography perfectly complements the song’s romantic and dreamy mood, making it one of the most memorable dance sequences in Bollywood history. Ang Laga De (Ram Leela)

Terence Lewis has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry with his exceptional choreography, and his work on Ang Laga De is a stunning example of his talent. The song features sophisticated dance moves and a sensuous chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, which Lewis captured with care and creativity. Tu Aashiqui Hai (Jhankaar Beats)

The choreographer’s most iconic dance sequences and his work on Tu Aashiqui Hai is a prime example of his skills. The choreography of this song is simple yet elegant. Lewis’ ability to create magical moments with minimalistic moves is showcased in Tu Aashiqui Hai. Berang Zindagi Hai (Naach)

Released in 2004, Naach features Abhishek Bachchan and Antara Mali. The film’s unique dance sequences were choreographed by Terence. With Lewis’s spotless choreography, the film’s songs stood out, adding to his success. Suno Aisha (Aisha)

Terence Lewis’ choreography of the song Suno Aisha from Aisha starring Sonam Kapoor is a reflection of his versatility as a choreographer. The energy and vibrancy of the song are captured beautifully by his choreography, which features a mix of quirky, fun, and graceful moves.

Terence Lewis’ contribution to Indian dance and his ability to push boundaries and create something unique with each of his choreographies is truly remarkable. He is undoubtedly a master of his craft. News18 team wishes him a very Happy Birthday.

