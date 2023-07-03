Happy Birthday Tigmanshu Dhulia: 5 Must-Watch Web Series by the Multi-Talented Filmmaker

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TIGMANSHU DHULIA: Tigmanshu Dhulia, the talented filmmaker, celebrates his 56th birthday today. Hailing from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Dhulia’s skills extend beyond film writing, as he is also an accomplished actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and even casting director. While he has left a lasting impression on the Hindi film industry, he also made an impact on OTT with his outstanding performances, both as a director and actor.

On his birthday, let’s look at some of his best web series, showcasing his talent and creativity on digital screens: