Hardeek Joshi And Akshaya Deodhar Visit Khandoba Temple In Pune; Watch Video

Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar are one of the most adorable couples in the Marathi entertainment industry. The couple is often seen painting the town red with their dreamy pictures, and their fans love it. Recently, the duo visited the Khandoba temple in Jejuri (Maharashtra). The couple has now dropped a reel, sharing glimpses from their recent outing, which is garnering everyone’s attention and going viral. Hardeek and Akshaya went to Jejuri for the first time after their marriage. They went through all the rituals and traditions that newlywed couples follow. In the clip, according to the custom of Jejuri, the husband has to carry the new bride up the first five steps to the temple. Following that, Hardeek also carried Akshaya and climbed the fort. Both of them were overflowing with enthusiasm.

After reaching Jejuri Fort, Hardeek and Akshay visited the Khandoba temple. Both of them worshipped Lord Shiva together. After that, Hardeek lifted the 42 kg Khanda sword of Khandoba. Not only him, but a man from the temple can be seen picking up a sword with his mouth. Later, Hardeek and Akshaya were surrounded by their fans, as soon as they came out of the temple. A huge crowd of fans was seen taking selfies with the two. In the video, Akshaya is seen wearing an orange silk saree, while Hardeek was seen donning a white kurta set.

Fans showered red heart emoticons in the comment section for the adorable couple.

Hardeek and Akshaya confirmed their marriage in the popular comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. On the show, the couple revealed their marriage plans. Hardeek said, “Yes, we have discussed with Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole about the wedding venue in Pune, and we have also planned to tie the knot there".

Later, the couple tied the knot on December 2, 2022, in a close-knit ceremony in Pune. Hardeek and Akshaya kept the ceremony an intimate affair, attended only by their family and close friends. After this, they surprised their fans with the wedding pictures on Instagram. The duo is currently leading a happy married life.