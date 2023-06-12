Hariprriya Looks Gorgeous In Black Dress, Fans Call Her ‘Lion Lover’

Kannada film industry’s newly-wedded couple Vasishta Simha and Shruthi Chandrasena, aka, Hariprriya have been in the limelight ever since they tied the knot. The two have been dishing out major couple goals for some time now. Recently, Hariprriya has won over the hearts, posting a stunning photo in an all-black outfit and keeping away from “black vibes”.

The Ugramm-actress wore an elegant black ethnic dress with silver and golden thread work in it. She paired the dress with a matching but plain dupatta. She kept her accessories to a bare minimum and opted for black heels to compliment her look. She opted for kohlled eyes, and nude lips and adorned a black bindi on her forehead and sindoor in the parting of her hair to round off the look.

Sharing the array of snaps on her Instagram account, Hariprriya wrote, “Life is too short for black vibes!” The comment section was filled with compliments for the Ranna actress. Many showered her with love and likes. A fan commented, “Very nice black dress. So beautiful.”

Another fan called her a “lion lover” which is about the name of her husband Vasishta Simha. She was also called “stunner” and “beautiful” by her fans and social media users.

Lovebirds, Hariprriya and Vasishta Simha got engaged on December 3 at the actress’s residence which was graced by only family members and friends of the couple. She shared the news of her engagement by uploading photos. Later, the couple took some time off from shooting and went for a short vacation. The adorable couple in the industry finally got married on January 26, 2023, at Ganapati Satchidananda Ashram in Mysore. The wedding was a private ceremony with friends and family.

On the professional front, Vasishta Simha will be seen in Love Li, meanwhile, his wife has taken a short hiatus from work. She will be seen in the upcoming movie Lagaam where she will be collaborating with Upendra for the first time. She will also feature in Bell Bottom 2 along with Rishab Shetty.