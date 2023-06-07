Harman Baweja Accuses Media Of Attacking Him On A Personal Level After He Debuted; Says 'It Was Unfair'

Actor Harman Baweja, who’s receiving rave reviews for his latest release on OTT, forayed into Bollywood with the 2008 film Love Story 2050, but he decided to leave the industry following the disappointment of his 2014 film Dishkiyaoon. He was disheartened by the media’s coverage of him, considering it “unfair" that they attacked him on a personal level instead of focusing on his professional life. During a recent interview with Mid-Day, Harman opened up how he shielded his mother from the negative reports about him. He made sure that newspapers did not reach their home so his mother could not read the hurtful things written about her son.

Harman was rumoured to be in a relationship with Priyanka Chopra during the mid-2000s. The couple reportedly started dating around the time when they were working together on their film Love Story 2050.

“I feel that the media was absolutely unfair to me. When I had done my first few films, a barrage of harsh and mean things was written (about me). It’s part and parcel of the business, but it hurts when it gets too personal. There were times when I’d make sure that the papers didn’t come home, or that my mom didn’t see them,” the actor told the daily.

Harman admitted that his career didn’t go as planned, leading him to quit. “Today, the same family who avoided reading papers is now looking forward to the next article on me,” he said. The actor has finally found success with Hansal Mehta’s new Netflix series, Scoop. He’s receiving praise from both the audience and critics for his role as JCP Harshvardhan Shroff.

The series is based on the real-life story depicted in journalist Jigna Vora’s book, titled Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison. In the series, Karishma Tanna portrays an ambitious crime journalist who finds herself being accused of murder.