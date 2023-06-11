Harman Baweja Takes Jibe At Hrithik Roshan Comparisons, Says ‘I Call My Haters Critic Roshans’

Harman Baweja recently made his comeback with Hansal Mehta’s web series, Scoop. His performance has been earning rave reviews from fans and critics. Harman who’s last film was What’s Your Rashee took a long sabbatical from acting. And not just that, he was often compared with Hrithik Roshan. Now in a new video, he took a hilarious dig at his critics who called him Hrithik Roshan’s look alike, while talking about Scoop.

In the video, Harman is seen sitting at his office desk, where he says, “Oh God! Please! Let me silence my Hrithiks. I mean critics. I thought I knew what the future would be but I was wrong. But, I was not the only one.”

Have a look at the video:

He then shows a framed news report, with the headline ‘Harman Be-waja’, the actor says, “Even they were wrong. I am Baweja not be-waja.” Showing another article with the headline ‘The future doesn’t look Roshan for him’, he sarcastically says, ”You know what I call my haters, Critic Roshans. I’m looking to start my second innings in acting. No, no, no, no. I am not talking about Victory’s sequel. I am talking about Scoop. Scoop on Netflix! Woohoo Woohoo!”

He also reads out a few reviews, where viewers have not recognised him as Harman, instead appreciated him with the role he played. Harman plays the role of JCP Harshavardhan Shroff in Scoop.

Actor Harman Baweja, made his debut in 2008, with Bollywood film Love Story 2050, but he decided to leave the industry following the disappointment of his 2014 film Dishkiyaoon. Earlier in an interview with Mid-day, he admitted that his career didn’t go as planned, leading him to quit. “Today, the same family who avoided reading papers is now looking forward to the next article on me,” he said.

The actor has finally found success with Hansal Mehta’s new Netflix series, Scoop. The series is based on the real-life story depicted in journalist Jigna Vora’s book, titled Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison. In the series, Karishma Tanna portrays an ambitious crime journalist who finds herself being accused of murder.