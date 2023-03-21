Harry Potter and Star Wars Actor Paul Grant Dies Aged 56 After Collapsing at London Station

Actor Paul Grant, who appeared in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, has died. He was 56. Grant played an Ewok in the George Lucas franchise and played a goblin in the Harry Potter franchise. Grant was found outside King’s Cross station in north London on Thursday afternoon. The actor was reportedly found unresponsive at the train station and had been declared brain dead at the scene. He was taken off life support on Sunday, March 19.

“I’m heartbroken… No girl deserves their dad to be taken away… He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He’s gone too soon,” Grant’s daughter Sophie Jayne Grant told Sky News.

On Sunday, March 19, his family announced that they made the decision to switch off his life support machine. The cause of death has not been disclosed, reported The Guardian.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “We were called at 2.08 pm on Thursday 16 March to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road. We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to the hospital as a priority."

In a statement to The Sun, Sophie Jayne said, “I’m devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandad. He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as her kids who were like stepchildren to him. My dad I love you so much sleep tight.”

