Daniel Radcliffe Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Erin Darke, Fans Say 'Gryffindor Baby is Coming'

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: March 26, 2023, 12:07 IST

London

Daniel Radcliffe is all set to embrace parenthood (Image: Instagram)

Daniel Radcliffe is all set to embrace parenthood as he will be welcoming his first child with his long-time girlfriend Erin Darke. This news made fans emotional.

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe is all set to embrace parenthood as he will be welcoming his first child with his girlfriend Erin Darke. The couple were seen together in the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings and has been dating ever since. People had earlier quoted Daniel as saying that he is happy with Erin. The publication quoted him as saying, “I’ve got a really nice life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade, pretty much." They were also seen in the 2016 film Don’t Think Twice and the third season of Daniel’s series Miracle Worker.

He further told People, “We definitely like [working together], but it’s not something we want to do all the time," and continued, “Hopefully we’ll get to do more in the future, but we also both write. So maybe we’d write something together at some point, and that would be cool."

Harry Potter fans were elated to hear the news and took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. One user wrote, “Daniel Radcliffe is gonna be a dad, I’m emo" while another user added, “Daniel Radcliffe being a dad now is making me emotional "

Another comment read, “in full seriousness if there is one celebrity I am rooting for in all aspects it is daniel radcliffe"

Daniel made his acting debut at the age of ten with BBC’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novel David Copperfield. However, he became a household name when he starred as a child actor in the Harry Potter series with Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. The actor was also a part of films such as The Woman in Black, Now You See Me 2, Guns Akimbo and The Lost City among others. He will next be seen in We Do Not Forget and Miss Sarajevo.

first published:March 26, 2023, 11:55 IST
last updated:March 26, 2023, 12:07 IST