Harry Styles And Taylor Russell: New Hollywood Power Couple?

It seems like Harry Styles has found love once more, this time in Escape Room star Taylor Russell. Speculations about their budding romance have intensified after the alleged couple was spotted getting cozy in London. Harry attended the press night of Taylor Russell’s new play The Effect at the National Theatre and viral photos captured them getting cosy during the celebration. Reportedly, The One Direction heartthrob even introduced Taylor to his friend James Corden and wife Julia Carey, who were also present at the event.

that look oh my god pic.twitter.com/EU8KVXWjJf— taylor russell and harry styles (@tayrryupdate) August 10, 2023

According to TMZ reports, Harry Styles deliberately maintained a low profile during the play, as he wanted to redirect all the spotlight towards Taylor Russell. While there were no visible signs of PDA, but their closeness was obvious. Sources revealed that Harry seen getting into a car, carrying some of Taylor’s belongings. However, other suggests that shortly after, another car arrived at the stage door, with Taylor joined him in the back seat.

This comes a month after Taylor attended the singer’s Love On Tour concert in Vienna. Sources suggest that the actress was present in a dedicated VIP section at the concert, accompanied by crew members. Throughout the show, she was reportedly spotted dancing on the singer’s popular tracks.

The duo was seen strolling through the streets of Vienna before the concert. A brief video shared by Pop Crave on Twitter captured them enjoying a leisurely time together in Vienna, the day following the concert.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell spotted together in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/g9e7ui4NzH— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

Additional images and videos capturing Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have been circulating on the internet. One particular clip captured the duo in London, where they were reportedly seen holding hands for the first time. Another video featured a woman recounting her experience with Harry on the streets of London, where he complimented her sweater.

video of harry and taylor walking in london today (via @r_ileymaybe) pic.twitter.com/FQNzXw3Qps— taylor russell and harry styles (@tayrryupdate) August 10, 2023

a fan shares a story about meeting taylor and harry in london today! pic.twitter.com/c0ciVKinEY— taylor russell and harry styles (@tayrryupdate) August 10, 2023

The exact details about the initial meeting between Harry Styles and Taylor Russell is unclear, however, the duo were present at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September 2022.

Styles was promoting his film Don’t Worry Darling, while Russell attended the premiere of Bones And All. Despite their appearances together, both stars have chosen not to publicly address the ongoing dating rumours, leaving fans speculating about their relationship.