Harshad Arora To Play Ayesha Singh’s Love Interest in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular TV shows. Sai and Virat’s love story has kept the audience glued to their screens with interesting twists in the story. Now, in a recent turn of events, fans saw a new entry in the series. The makers have roped in Beintehaa-fame Harshad Arora to play the role of Dr Satya Adhikari, a potential love interest for Ayesha Singh’s character, Sai. Viewers loved their on-screen chemistry and are already rooting for the couple. They have even come up with the hashtag 'Saiya' on social media. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see the next episode to know how the story unfolds.

Meanwhile, Twitter is filled with fans’ reactions to the new addition to the show. One user tweeted, “Yas! I am so excited. I was so so damn tired of NB (Neil Bhatt) treating Ayesha so badly! Hope to see Ayesha and Harshad be like normal colleagues! Hope Ayesha and Harshad do so well that the narrative of the story itself changes.”

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiinYaaaaaassss!! I am so excited.. I was so so damn tired of NB treating Ayesha so badly!!!! Hope to see Ayesha and Harshad be like normal colleagues!!! Hope Ayesha and Harshad do so well.. narrative of the story itself changes — Angel (@Angel37930943) March 14, 2023

Another user chimed in and wrote, “Please give me a solid haters-to-lovers troupe, now that you have roped in a good actor like Harshad! Harshad Arora is a lead material.”https://twitter.com/_DevAkshi__/status/1635527023094538245?s=20

One more user said, “However I am on cloud 9 after seeing Harshad Arora cast opposite to Ayesha, I still feel he is too good for the standards of this show. He is just too good at his craft, he will just own every single scene. I hope there is less toxicity now.”

However I am on cloud 9 after seeing Harshad Arora casted opposite to Ayesha, I still feel he is too good for standards of this show. He is just too good at his craft, he will just own up every single scene, i hope there is less toxicity now #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin— SSingh (@SSingh808717) March 14, 2023

Recently, the show grabbed the headlines after a massive fire broke out on the sets. All crew members and actors including the leads - Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh were rescued safely. A source informed News18, “No injuries were reported. Everyone was safe. The shooting was underway but everyone was rescued on time.”

Harshad Arora is known for his show Beintehaan where he starred with Bollywood actress Amrita Rao’s sister Preetika Rao. He was last seen in Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani.

