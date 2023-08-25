Harshika Poonacha And Bhuvan Ponnanna Tie The Knot In Coorg; Photos Go Viral

Kannada couple Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnanna got married on August 24 in a traditional Kodava ceremony in Coorg (Karnataka). The wedding ceremony was attended by their family and close friends. Photos of the acting duo from their special day are now making a huge noise on the internet. In the photos, the couple can be seen sitting together with a beaming smile on their faces. For the occasion, Harshika Poonacha is seen dressed in a red lehenga that she paired up with heavy jewellery. Bhuvann Ponnanna wore a white traditional wedding attire with a turban.

Interestingly, Harshika often introduced Bhuvann as her cousin during public appearances earlier. Despite the clear tell-tale signs all the way, the duo chose to keep their relationship private. Like many other celebrity couples in the industry, they went on vacations together. They chose not to publish pictures of themselves as a couple. It’s worth noting that both of them are co-founders of the Bhuvanam Foundation.

Harshika Poonacha in an interview with The Times Of India recently, spoke about her wedding rituals. “In the Kodava customs, a week-long festivity is customary. During this time, the traditional Potti Dhumbchudo ritual takes place. In this ritual, the bride’s family assembles all the essentials required for her to start a family, minus needles and scissors. What’s intriguing is that they also include a new diary, a pen, and letters. This practice holds significance as a considerable number of Kodavas have had a history of serving in the Army,” she said. She further added, “We performed the Ole pooja ritual before beginning the wedding arrangements. In the evenings, we organised the Oorkooduva gathering, extending invitations to villagers from various corners to attend the wedding celebrations”.

Harshika Poonacha is best known for films including Maryade, Marakastra, and Ale. Some of her other notable projects include Upendra Matte Baa, Chitte, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, and Sthabda. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films such as Kaalanagini and Un Kadhal Irundhal. She even worked alongside prominent stars in Kannada cinema and was honoured with the Karnataka State Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2010 for her role in the movie Thamassu.

Bhuvann Ponnanna has appeared in acclaimed projects like Just Maath Maathalli, Kool, and Manjunatha BA LLB. He rose to fame with his stint on Kannada Bigg Boss Season 4.