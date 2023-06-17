Harshvardhan Rane-Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Photos From Secret Vacation Go Viral; Fans Ask ‘Is It Official?’

Looks like actress Sanjeeda Shaikh has found love again. The actress who was earlier married to Aamir Ali separated officially back in 2022. Now, rumours are rife that Sanjeeda has moved on with her Taish co-star Harshvardhan Rane. And recently, they were seen holidaying together.

Eagle-eyed fans on Reddit noticed that, Sanjeeda and Harsh had recently jetted off for a holiday in Gir Forest. They also shared photo from their jungle safari. While they didn’t feature on each other’s photos or social media accounts, fans spotted that they were in the same jeep for the safari. Sanjeeda was also accompanied by her daughter for the same.

Have a look at the post:

Back in 2021, Sanjeeda had addressed these dating rumours. It was being said that, the actress fell in love with Harshvardhan while shooting for Taish in London. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble she shared, “I think as an actor, we are so used to it. It leaves no expression on the face when you read something like that or when you hear this.”

She further added, “I have understood that two people working together, people will talk. I work with my next actor and people will talk. So it is never going to stop, it will keep going. It is okay, let them talk. I have no problem with that. But at the end of the day if you take notice of my work and like my acting, I am okay with it. You can speak whatever you want, it should not affect my work.”

On speaking about Harsh, she called him a ‘brilliant actor and a great friend’ of hers. In the same interview she shared, “Everything worked for me during Taish. People spoke but then forgot about it because the focus was my performance. He is a great friend and he is a brilliant actor and human being. During Taish, we did not get too much time to spend and talk because the characters were intense so half the time we would be just in that. But in Kun Faya Kun I got to spend time with him and I am glad I got to work with him.”

Sanjeeda Shaikh will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.