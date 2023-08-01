Harshvardhan Rane Spills Beans on Sanam Teri Kasam 2, Says 'Don't Bother My Directors' | Exclusive

Harshvardhan Rane might have had a stocky body of work before 2016 but it was Sanam Teri Kasam which shot him to instant fame. The film co-starring Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane continues to remain a point of conversation among Bollywood buffs even today and has achieved a cult status. Finally putting an end to several reports, last year Harshvardhan took to social media and shared that the sequel to the film was finally happening. However, no concrete development thereafter disappointed many fans.

Now, in an exclusive chat with News18, Harshvardhan shares an update on the much anticipated project. He tells us, “I was called by my directors (Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru) and they told me that they’re working on something. They signed me. I’m not someone who asks questions. I took their blessings and told them that I don’t want to know or ask anything and that I would work on the film in the same way as I did on the first film. Whenever I get a call from them, I’ll be there.”

Though he agrees with the intrigue and excitement surrounding the possible sequel, Harshvardhan wouldn’t want to rush into it. “I want to be as powerless and clueless as I was in the first part. I believe this innocence can create magic. Surrendering is very important and I practice that a lot. I don’t call and bother them. I would rather patiently wait,” he states.

Sanam Teri Kasam might have generated a fandom of its own over the years but the film had a lukewarm response at the box office upon release. Looking back at it, Harshvardhan says, “Mawra and I were both expecting a different kind of a reaction when the film had released in theatres. Since we were told that the film would be special, we thought that the film would be very big but then the love it received was delayed. We both thought, ‘Humein kya bataaya gaya tha! Hum kya expect kar rahe the!’ But it’s nobody’s fault. Everyone tried their best.”

The Haseen Dillruba (2021) and Tara VS Bilal(2022) actor further continues, “Everyone, including Mawra and I, gave it our life and soul. We all put so much faith in the film. It’s great that the makers supported an emotional story like that. But maybe it was destined to perform in the way it did. When the film didn’t work, people told me that it would go on to become very memorable. I didn’t believe them. I thought, who’s going to watch it later?”

The 39-year-old, however, reveals that the makers always knew that something special is in the making. “We thought, what’s the concept all about? But I saw this confidence in my director’s eyes. Radhika ma’am and Vinod sir very a fair idea where this was heading. They knew that they were making something special. But we had no power,” he remarks.

Happy with the shelf life the film has garnered, he adds, “The actors were new and the film had to be shot in a certain budget and time. We, as actors, didn’t know what works and what doesn’t. We were blindly following the directors. When the makers are convinced, it’s easier for the actors to surrender. Thankfully, in the age of internet, the longevity of a product increases manifold and unimaginably.”

So, is he in touch with Mawra after all these years? “She went into making her own films and is busy with her own thing,” candidly states Harshvardhan, whose scintillating chemistry with his co-star grabbed many eyeballs.