Has Marathi Actress Pooja Sawant Secretly Got Married? Here's The Truth

Pooja Sawant is one of the most popular actresses in the Marathi industry. She began her career with the film Kshanbhar Vishranti in 2010. Currently, she is in the headlines due to speculations about her secret marriage. She always impresses her followers with her style and elegance. A few days ago, she posted pictures wearing a black gown with minimalistic makeup and her hair was left open, creating a wavy effect. Netizens showered love on her photos, not only praising her dress but also noticing the ring that caught everyone’s attention.

Upon posting the pictures, her followers noticed the ring on her right hand, leading to discussions about whether she is secretly married or engaged. Responding to the news, Pooja clarified herself in a recent interview with a news agency. She stated that she has always worn the ring on her right hand and she is not denying any relationship.

She took the time to clear the air as she was unaware of the speculations, emphasising that she is not sugarcoating any statement. She also expressed that she wants someone who makes her feel loved and happy before considering marriage.

Pooja mentioned that she is single and not secretly dating anyone. Speculation about her secret marriage arose due to several actors getting married in the Marathi industry.

Before embarking on her acting career, in 2008, she won a beauty pageant for the Maharashtra Times Shrawanqueen. Pooja is known for her remarkable performances in movies such as Vrundavan, Junglee, Poshter Boyz, 1962: The War in the Hills and many others. Her last appearance was in the Marathi film Daagadi Chawl 2 as Sonal, the sequel to the blockbuster hit Daagadi Chawl. Additionally, she made a guest appearance in the Marathi chat show Bus Bai Bas (Ladies Special) on Zee Marathi, hosted by Subodh Bhave.