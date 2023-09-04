Has Roopa Koduvayur Bagged Another Tollywood Venture? All You Need To Know

Roopa Koduvayur is a perfect example of beauty with brains. Aside from being a talented actress, she is also a qualified doctor. Now, the latest update regarding the Southern beauty is that she will be seen in another Tollywood project soon. If the latest reports are to be believed, she will be a part of a huge action suspense emotional thriller.

It is also reported that the shooting for the drama has already been concluded. The makers are reportedly planning to release this film in both Telugu and Tamil. The venture will most likely reach the audience by December this year.

An official announcement regarding the drama is expected this month. The announcement will carry further details regarding the cast and crew. It is reported that the movie will be released by a big company. It would be interesting to see what the actress has in store for the audience this time.

For the unversed, Roopa Koduvayur has already starred in two Telugu movies, including her debut film, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya in 2020 opposite Satyadev, and Bigg Boss fame Sohel’s debut film, Mr. Pregnant.

Conceptualised and helmed by Srinivas Vinjanampati, Mr. Pregnant follows the life of Gautham, who ties the knot with Mahi and decides to carry their child himself. As expected, the couple faces society and family’s judgment for their unconventional choice.

The film also helped its female lead, Roopa Koduvayur garner a lot of praise for her flawless expressions and charismatic screen presence. Released on August 18 this year, the project turned out to be a box office hit.

At the moment Roopa Koduvayur has multiple offers in hand, both from Telugu and Tamil film industries.

On the other hand, it might also be exciting to know that Roopa Koduvayur is currently preparing for the Plab 2 exam to become an MD (Doctor Of Medicine) in London. In addition to this, she is also a trained dancer. It can also be understood that she must be working hard to manage both her studies and professional commitments.