Hasbulla And His Entourage ARRESTED in Dagestan, Issue Public Apology; Here's Why

UFC ambassador and viral internet celebrity Hasbulla Magomedov was reportedly arrested in his native Dagestan, a republic of Russia, for allegedly violating traffic laws. Hasbulla and his friends were celebrating a friend’s wedding at the time of the arrests, according to multiple media reports.

Dagestani authorities issued a statement regarding Hasbulla’s arrest on their Telegram channel, as per Seattle’s 93.3 KJR FM.

“Unbridled wedding fun in Dagestan is known to many and far beyond the borders of the republic," authorities wrote via LADBible.com. “In the absence of other ways of entertainment, such a primitive option is still extremely popular - blocking roads for other road users, burning rubber, smashing cars against each other and many other features that, in fact, have nothing to do with the celebration. All participants of ‘wedding emotions’, as they themselves call it, were taken to the police, and in relation to them, employees of the State Traffic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan drew up administrative protocols for all violations."

Police in Dagestan arrested Hasbulla and some of his friends for violating traffic lawsAccording to Dagetan's Internal Affairs, Hasbulla and others drove out into the street and were interfering with other drivers. The entourage was taken into custody and charged with… pic.twitter.com/3CgB9IRUa3 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) May 8, 2023

Later, Hasbulla took to his social media account to issue an apology over the incident. “We decided to hype a little bit. That won’t happen again, people we apologize," Hasbulla wrote in a translated statement shared on his Instagram story. “We had to answer for it a little bit. I wasn’t driving either."

Hasbulla also took to Twitter to share, “bailed out on house arrest," along with a photo of himself.

Fondly known as ‘Mini Khabib’, Hasbulla shot to prominence on social media due to his child-like appearance and adorable voice. The 20-year-old suffers from a rare growth hormone deficiency. He has managed to cultivate a huge fan base with his bold demeanour and devil-may-care attitude.

