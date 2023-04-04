Have Accepted The Truth': Indian Idol 13 Winner Rishi Singh On Foster Parents

Rishi Singh from Ayodhya was declared the Indian Idol season 13 winner. Rishi took the Indian Idol trophy with a monetary reward of Rs. 25 lakh, and a brand-new car home. The first and second runners-up of the singing reality show were Debosmita Roy and Chirag Kotwal, respectively. In an interview with an English daily, Rishi Singh claimed that he never “expected to win" and that by the time the results were announced, he was completely out of it.

During media interaction, Rishi Singh shared that he is an adopted child of his foster parents. He came to know about this during Indian Idol season 13. The champion of the singing reality show responded that it is a fact of his existence that he cannot escape when questioned about it. He continued by saying that the affection he has experienced from his foster parents is far more than a kid could ever hope for. He said that it was important for him to know that he was adopted and was taken aback. “I think what was most important was that I accepted the truth. That was the only way I could lead a harmonious life with my parents.” He said that everyone has noticed his connection and affection towards his parents. He concluded by saying, “And I think so many other families like us will get the courage to accept their truth through us.” He continued by saying that nothing else would matter to him if he and his parents understood and accepted the truth. However, many people wonder if the disclosure was made on the broadcast to win viewers’ pity votes given that it was a reality programme.

Rishi Singh called the competition tough and said he had no idea that he could win the show. The winner of the singing reality show said, “I am so thankful to everyone who voted for me. It is because of them that I am standing with the trophy. Of course, this victory means a lot to me but this love is way more special for me,” Given his lack of formal training, Rishi expressed his scepticism about how his participation in the contest would pan out. He was uncertain and afraid that lack of professional training could turn out to be his weakness. But Rishi Singh believed in the power of god and called his singing talent ‘god-gifted’. He said, “But I think this is why it’s called ‘god gifted’. I have been blessed by the almighty with this talent, and I know he will take me ahead.”

Rishi claimed that he ignored the criticism and kept each week’s achievement in mind. The 21-year-old singer’s friendship with fellow competitor Bidipta Chakraborty contributed to his popularity on the programme. He denied the reports of an affair when questioned about the truth of his relationship with Bidipta.

