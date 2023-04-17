Have Kim Sharma And Leander Paes Parted Ways?

Actress Kim Sharma, who had her debut with the film Mohabbatein, featured in several films including Tum Se Accha Kaun Hai, Yakeen and others. Apart from her acting chops, Kim has been in the headlines for her relationships. Back in September 2021, the actress made her relationship official with ace tennis player Leander Paes. The duo was often spotted going out for lunch dates and gym sessions. However, recently there’s trouble in paradise and they seem to have parted ways.

According to a report by ETimes, a source informed the media house that the couple may have parted ways over commitment issues. The actress certainly has had failed luck in terms of love, from having a relationship with Yuvraj Singh to getting married to Ali Punjani.

Kim and Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh were rumoured to be in a relationship. Years ago, both were often spotted together in Mumbai and were together for four years. However, things turned out to be sour and they ended their relationship. After Yuvraj, Kim dated Spanish singer Carlos Marin whom she met in one of the getaways. They instantly clicked but parted ways for reasons best known to them.

Kim got married to Kenya-based businessman Ali Punjani in a private ceremony in Mombasa but things went south and they officially got divorced in 2017. Kim also reportedly dated Haseen Dillruba actor Harshvardhan Rane but their relationship ended abruptly due to some differences. While Harshvardhan has often spoken about it cryptically, Kim prefers to maintain silence from her end.

Coming back to Kim and Leander, the source also revealed that due to their past relationships, they are jittery and afraid to commit to the future.

Leander was previously in a relationship with Sanjay Dutt’s former wife Rhea Pillai with whom he has a daughter. For now, the couple has not addressed the breakup rumours.

