Have You Seen Nisha Saha, The Replica Of Bollywood Actress Kajol?

There are six lookalikes of a person in the world, says the popular belief. Among them, some are fortunate to be a doppelganger of notable celebrities. Not long ago, digital content creator Chandni Bhadba became an overnight sensation for mimicking Alia Bhatt. Her voice appeared to be so similar to the Brahmastra actress’ that many users claimed that Chandni sounded more like Alia than Alia herself. Like Chandni, many social media influencers have earned popularity for their striking resemblance to popular tinsel town stars. One such influencer who seems to harbour an uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actress Kajol is Nisha Saha.

One glance at Nisha’s Instagram profile will give you an idea of what we are talking about. Her facial features have a striking similarity to Kajol. Nisha, who claims to be a social media influencer, enjoys 102k followers on Instagram. She often drops multiple reels on the social media platform, lip-syncing to popular dialogues from movies, starring Kajol. Not just that, but the way Nisha dresses up and styles her hair, everything resembles Kajol of the 90s. Her on-fleek mimicry has earned her a lot of fame from social media users.

Take for example this video where Nisha can be seen dressed in a white saree enacting a popular scene from Kajol’s blockbuster film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Nisha’s makeup and expressions are interestingly very similar to Kajol’s. The video has received multiple reactions from social media users, who were unable to spot the difference between Kajol and Nisha.

While one user noted, “You are looking just like Kajol,” another quipped, “Your face resembles Kajol a lot.” “Ma’am you look like another Kajol. You are very beautiful,” came another remark. Others went all hearts in the comments, admiring Nisha as Kajol.

Here’s another video of Nisha flaunting her acting skills in the song Awaz Do Humko from the film Dushman, where Kajol impressed many movie enthusiasts with double roles. Sporting short hair just like Kajol in the film, Nisha lip-syncs to the hit soundtrack, exuding adorable expressions.

Meanwhile, talking about Kajol, the actress was last seen in the film Salaam Venky, helmed by Revathi. She has not revealed any upcoming projects yet.