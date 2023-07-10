Hayley Atwell Expresses Frustration Over 'Invasive' Relationship Rumours With Tom Cruise

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise are all set for the premiere of their upcoming film Mission: Impossible– Dead Reckoning Part One. From the early stages of filming, Tom and Hayley became the subject of ongoing speculation about their romantic relationship. In a recent interview with The Independent, Hayley opened up about the rumours that surrounded her and Tom throughout the production. She described Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie as “sort of two uncles" and also expressed her frustration with the baseless assumptions and speculations surrounding their working relationship.

Hayley Atwell said to the British outlet, “I would be like, ‘Ooh, there are some weird rumours, and it feels base. It feels a little dirty. It feels grubby. It’s not what I’m about.’ Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?" quoted USA TODAY.

The British actress further expressed her distress over the rumours, stating that she was deeply troubled by the attention it drew toward her personal life. “It’s involving people in my actual life, my personal life, who have to be on the receiving end of that. It becomes invasive," Hayley Atwell added.

In April, Hayley Atwell got engaged to songwriter and composer Ned Wolfgang Kelly. Hayley’s husband shared the news on Instagram, revealing that he proposed during their trip to Venice.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One represents the seventh chapter, in which Ethan Hunt, portrayed by Tom Cruise, confronts The Entity, an ever-evolving artificial intelligence endangering the world’s safety. Hayley Atwell takes on the role of the mysterious thief named Grace. Together, they form a formidable team, manoeuvring a thrilling car pursuit in Rome with a compact Fiat and embarking on a tumultuous journey aboard the Orient Express.

The seventh instalment of the franchise will also feature Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Frederick Schmidt, Mariela Garriga, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, and Cary Elwes in important roles. The upcoming film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 12.

As for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, the filmmakers have already set a release date for the movie. As per a report by Hindustan Times, part two of the film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 28 next year.