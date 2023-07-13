HC Asks Maaveeran Makers To Add Disclaimer Of 65 Seconds Due To This Reason

Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Maaveeran is set to hit the cinemas on Friday, July 14. The Madonne Ashwin’s directorial has been in the legal soup after a political party named Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) filed a case in the Madras High Court alleging that the film had used its flag without permission. Now, the high court on Wednesday, ordered the Maaveeran’s team to change the footage so that it doesn’t portray the flag of IJK.

Justice RN Manjula, who heard the case, also told the production company to add a disclaimer for 40 seconds at the film’s beginning, 15 seconds after the interval and 10 seconds at the end of the film, stating that no political party is targeted.

The court also directed that the film will be premiered on OTT and satellite channels only after changing the colour of the flag in all the mentioned footage so that it does not portray the flag of the IJK.

The IJK General Secretary B Jayaselan filed a petition in the court last month after the Maaveeran trailer was released where he pointed out that the party flag in red-white-red colour has been used in the film and is derogatory for the party. He urged the high court to order the team to change the colour of the flag and demanded if the film is released without the changes, then the film should be banned.

The film is said to be a political satire of the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu. The film features Aditi Shankar as the female lead. It also has a stellar supporting cast including Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Saritha and Sunil in the crucial roles. The narration in the film has been done by Vijay Sethupathi. The film is produced by Shanthi Talkies while it is being distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s home banner Red Giant Movies.