HC Issues Notices To Bigg Boss Telugu Host Nagarjuna And Star Maa: Reports

As the highly anticipated Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 is set to kick off soon, controversy surrounds the reality show once again. In response to a petition filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court to stop the broadcast of the show, notices have been sent to actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is the host of the show, and Star Maa, the channel that airs it.

The High Court has instructed the government and Star Maa officials to file counter petitions and further investigation into the matter has been postponed for four weeks. Notably, Nagarjuna is going to host this show for the fifth time in a row.

This is not the first time Bigg Boss has faced legal challenges, with previous seasons also being marred by petitions. However, despite the controversies, the show has completed six seasons.

Nagarjuna, in a promotional video, hinted at many changes in the upcoming season, further adding to the anticipation surrounding the reality show. Speculations are rife about the list of contestants, with names like Amardeep and Tejaswini, singer Mohana Bhogaraju, actress Shobha Shetty, Surekha Vani, YouTuber Shweta Naidu, Anchor Deepika Pilli, Durga Rao Kapoor and singer Saket being rumoured participants.

Lately, reports have been floating around that Shobha Shetty has been offered the highest remuneration among all participants. As per reports, she would be getting Rs 1.25 to 1.5 Lakh for her appearance on Bigg Boss Telugu 7. Shobha rose to fame with her role in the serial Karthika Deepam.

On July 18, Star Maa released an exciting promo that confirmed Nagarjuna’s return as the host. The promo features the actor holding a packet of popcorn, as he announces the upcoming Bigg Boss Telugu 7. In a fun twist, Nagarjuna fumbles and pretends to forget his script. Check it out:

In their official Instagram handle, Star Maa captioned the promo, “Everything you think you know about Bigg Boss is about to be revolutionized! Are you ready for this season, with your favourite #NagarjunaAkkineni ?! Confused? Excited? Stay tuned to find out more about #BiggBossTelugu7."