'He Could Have Died...': BTS' V Leaves Fans in Tears After Sharing His Dog Had 2 Heart Surgeries

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung left the fandom emotional when he revealed his dog, Yeontan, underwent heart surgery twice and it were unsuccessful. Taehyung introduced his dog to the fandom, ARMY, in 2017. In his recent appearance, TaeTae revealed that Yeontan, seven years old today, has a heart condition and has been in and out of surgery two times. Appearing on episode of Pixid, the Winter Bear singer was speaking with a cat parent when he spoke about his dog.

“I have a pet Pomeranian named Kim Yeontan. He’s been with me for 7 years,” he revealed. “Tan has a bad heart and had surgery twice. But both times it was unsuccessful. Every time it was unsuccessful, he could have died during the surgery. But his will kept him alive. I was so grateful that he fought for his life,” he added.

His confession left fans emotional, with many pointing out that Taehyung’s decision to include Tan in the art works of his new album, Layover, has become all the more special. “Making Yeontan the cover of his album is such an act of honour, he made sure Yeontan will always be immortalise in the most beautiful way. Taehyung’s first ever album will always be linked to Yeontan. I wish Tan & Tae gets to spend longest time together," a BTS fan wrote on X (previously known as Twitter).

“Taehyung loves yeontan so much he’s literally making memories with tan even his first album as soloist, dedicated a whole album for him. This is why we need to do our best too cuz if he wins, tan wins too," added another.

Tahyung has been busy with the promotions of his new album, Layover, lately.