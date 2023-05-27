'He Displays Genuine Kindness': Priyamani On Working With Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan consistently receives praise from his fellow actors, and Priyamani, known for her role in The Family Man, shares a similarly positive opinion of him. In a recent interview, Priyamani expressed her admiration for working with the superstar on a special song, which featured in the film Chennai Express.

Before entering Bollywood with the popular Amazon Prime series The Family Man, Priyamani gained recognition for her energetic dance number One Two Three Four in Rohit Shetty’s action comedy Chennai Express.

In an interview, she shared her experience of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and recounted an incident where he generously gave her ₹300 during the shoot of the song in Wai, spanning five nights. Priyamani expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, acknowledging his well-deserved title as the Badshah of Bollywood. Despite being one of the biggest superstars in the country, he remains grounded and approachable on set. His warm and down-to-earth nature makes everyone feel at ease, further enhancing his charm and leaving a lasting impression on those around him.

“He made me feel incredibly at ease right from the beginning, starting from the day I met him, a day before the shoot. Throughout the entire filming process, he has been exceptionally kind-hearted, taking excellent care of all of us. To illustrate his thoughtfulness, we even played a game of Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad during breaks. He generously gave me 300 rupees, which I still carry in my wallet. His ability to create a comfortable environment is remarkable. He possesses a genuine sweetness, and as I mentioned earlier, he is undeniably one of the most prominent superstars in our country," she expressed.

“We filmed this particular song in Wai, spanning five consecutive nights, and it was an incredible experience. SRK, often referred to as the Badshah of Bollywood, has earned this title for a reason. He stands as one of the most significant superstars in our country. Remarkably, his immense success never affects his humble nature. During our shoots, he displays genuine kindness and remains down-to-earth, just like any ordinary person. He effortlessly puts everyone at ease in his presence. It’s his unique persona and irresistible charisma that make you adore him even more, appreciating the exceptional human being that he is," Priyamani added.