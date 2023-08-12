‘He Is Disconnected From Reality’: Ram Gopal Varma's Veiled Dig At Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest superstars in South Indian cinema. He has had an illustrious career and has worked in various films across several languages. Chiranjeevi has a massive fan following in the country. People flock to theatres to watch his film. This wasn’t the case with his recently-released film, Bhola Shankar. The highly-anticipated film was released in theatres on August 11 and has received a negative response from the audience and critics. People have criticised Chiranjeevi for his role in the film. The film is a remake of the hit Tamil film, Vedalam. Bhola Shankar is directed by Meher Ramesh and also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in important roles. Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has also taken an indirect dig at Chiranjeevi.

Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV has always been in the limelight for his controversial statements and tweets. Earlier, he had taken a break from Twitter, but now he is back with his bold statements. Ram Gopal Varma tweet read, “It appears that by becoming accustomed to the praises of sycophants like Jabar and Hyper, he is disconnecting from reality. There are no more dangerous people than sycophants. By the time the person realises this, he will be doomed. To safeguard oneself from the venomous allure of flattery, one must maintain a considerable distance from that coterie."

Although Ram Gopal Varma didn’t openly mention Chiranjeevi or Bhola Shankar in the tweet, it is quite apparent that the posts are indirectly targeting him. Recently, Jabardasth Hyper Aadi was in praise of Chiranjeevi for his performance in Bhola Shankar, despite the film receiving a negative response from the audience.

There have been reports that RGV is taking a lot of indirect digs at Chiranjeevi and his family. Earlier in May this year, he took a dig at Pawan Kalyan, who is also the chief of the Jana Sena Party. Pawan Kalyan, in a press meeting, said that he doesn’t find himself eligible to take part in the elections this time. RGV said that Pawan Kalyan has backstabbed his fans with this decision.