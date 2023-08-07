'He Is Everyone's Sweetheart': Actress Shanthi Krishna On Working With Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan’s much-awaited movie King of Kotha is set to hit the screens this month during the festive season of Onam on August 24. Fans and audiences are eagerly anticipating the film, and every update about it is trending on social media. Recently, Malayalam actress Shanthi Krishna shared her experience of working in the film.

In King of Kotha, Shanthi Krishna portrays the role of Dulquer Salmaan’s character’s mother. She expressed her excitement about working with second-generation technicians in the industry. Drawing comparisons, she recalled her earlier film, Kauravar (1992), where she acted alongside the fathers of the actors she is currently working with. These actors include Mammootty and Thilakan Chetan, and now she is thrilled to share the screen with Thilakan’s son Shammi Thilakan, Abhilash Joshiy (son of director Joshiy), and Dulquer Salmaan, who is Mammootty’s son.

Shanthi Krishna particularly mentioned her delight in working with Dulquer Salmaan, referring to him as everyone’s sweetheart, including her own. She praised King of Kotha as a full-fledged Dulquer film and expressed her joy in being part of the project, even though her role may be small. For her, sharing the screen with Dulquer for the first time brought immense pleasure as an actress.

In the film, Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of a gangster, and he considers this film a dream project that he and his childhood friend Abhilash Joshiy had long waited to collaborate on.

Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is an action-packed thriller in Malayalam. It marks Abhilash’s directorial debut, following in the footsteps of his renowned father, Joshiy. King of Kotha is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The cast includes Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Chemban Vinod Jose, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Shammi Thilakan, Saran and Anikha Surendran. Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman have composed separate songs for the film.