'He Never Talks To Any Actresses': Reehana Backs Vishnukanth In Split With Samyukta

The recent split between Vishnukanth and Samyukta, two popular actors in the Tamil serial industry, has become the centre of attention and gossip. Despite their recent marriage, which was widely celebrated by fans who adored their on-screen chemistry, their relationship, unfortunately, ended after just a month.

Following their separation, Vishnukanth made numerous accusations against Samyukta, which sparked a back-and-forth exchange of claims. In response, Samyukta vehemently denied Vishnukanth’s allegations, labelling them as false statements. She asserted that Vishnukanth was solely interested in a physical relationship. In a further twist, Vishnukanth released phone recordings and other evidence suggesting that Samyukta had been involved in another romantic relationship.

During an interview, Vishnukanth pointed out that Samyukta’s father played a significant role in their separation. He claimed that he had utilised all of his earnings for their marriage and prevented Samyukta from spending any money.

Reehana, who has collaborated with Vishnukanth in multiple serials, expressed her opinion about him through an Instagram post. According to her, Vishnukanth is a true gentleman and she never witnessed him engaging in conversations with any other actresses on set, not even for a brief while. Reehana also added that Vishnukanth, who has faced challenges in life, would not tolerate such behaviour.

Reehana emphasised the significance of considering one’s choices carefully, as there is only one life and uncertainty looms over what the future holds. She advised against hasty decisions, suggesting that it is wise to take some time before making a choice. She extended her good wishes to Vishnukanth as he progresses in his professional career, mentioning that she doesn’t even have his personal contact.

Reehana mentioned that three individuals are behind the situation: Vishnukanth, Samyukta, and Ravi. Her statement comes from her personal experience of working alongside Vishnukanth. Having come from a middle-class background, Vishnukanth faced numerous challenges on his journey to becoming a junior artist. He had a desire to get married and suddenly found himself in a wedding with the girl he liked. Reehana expressed her belief that Vishnukanth is currently experiencing significant pressure as a result of these circumstances.