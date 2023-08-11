Heart Of Stone: Gal Gadot Was Among The First To Know About Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy, Made Her 'Too Comfortable'

Actor Alia Bhatt marked her Hollywood debut as Keya Dhawan in the spy-thriller Heart of Stone this Friday. Fans had been eager to watch Alia share the screen with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot due to their palpable chemistry during the film’s promotions. Both actors appreciated each other’s talent and spoke about how they became fast friends. In a recent interview, Alia revealed that Gal was one of the first people that she shared the news of her pregnancy with, and how Gal took care of her on the sets.

Speaking to BBC Asia Network, Alia addressed if she ever felt like pulling out of the film due to her pregnancy. Denying this idea, she said, “I felt very protected and comfortable. You don’t really talk about being pregnant until you are way into your first trimester so I was not telling many people. But I did confide in Gal, I did confide in my producers and the director because they had to know. They were all so lovely and supportive and excited that I never for once doubted it at all."

Alia said that Gal was protective of her and would often remind her to stay hydrated while filming the action-heavy film. “In fact, I remember we were once shooting this, I am not going to talk much about it, but it was really hot and Gal was really bothered about my hydration and she was telling me to keep myself hydrated, asking me to drink enough water. She’d say, ‘You need to keep yourself hydrated’. So, that’s the kind of person she is and she exudes warmth and she is also extremely caring about everybody on her crew and she is wonderful with her actors as well. So yes, I felt too comfortable," she said.

Lauding Alia’s professionalism, Gal added, “Alia is a really good actor… But Alia has those different sides to her that, if done well, can make her look even more menacing. Someone scary comes from a package who looks like Alia Bhatt, it can be very deceiving and therefore even more scary… Working with Alia has been such a delightful process, she is so dedicated. She was pregnant and she was so professional. She didn’t rest, made sure we got the right take, she was so nice to everybody, it was an incredible experience working with her."

Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone released on Netflix this Friday. The film also features Jamie Dornan of the Fifty Shades trilogy fame.