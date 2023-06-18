Heart Of Stone Trailer: Alia Bhatt As Keya Dhawan To Face Off Gal Gadot In This High-Octane Thriller

Alia Bhatt is in Sao Paulo currently for the grand event of Netflix Tudum 2023, where the trailer of her first Hollywood film Heart Of Stone unveiled amid much excitement and rigor. The spy thriller will premiere directly on Netflix. In it, Alia co-stars with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Heart Of Stone has been directed by Tom Harper and is scheduled to release on August 11 this year.

In the two minutes and 43 seconds long trailer, we see Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone and her fervent allegiance towards a furtive peacekeeping force called the Charter. The trailer deftly captures some high-octane action sequences involving flying jets and glider suits. One of the major highlights of the clip is Alia Bhatt essaying a tech-savvy hacker Keya Dhawan responsible for stealing Charter’s most potent weapon. An exchange between Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt is bound to charge you up when Rachel yells over phone,"Heart or no heart, I am coming for you".

Alia Bhatt began filming Heart Of Stone in May last year, after her wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor. A few pictures of her when she was pregnant with Raha while shooting for the film were also shared by fans in July.

Earlier, according to a report in India Today, Alia opened up about bagging Heart Of Stone in an interview. She shared, “My team sent me the script and they said, ‘You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the director’. Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible.”

She added, “You don’t have to fly to a meeting. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script and, of course, I heard that Gal Gadot was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is.”

Bhatt shot the film during her pregnancy. In an interview with Variety she revealed, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”