Arjun Kapoor penned a heartbreaking note on his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor’s 11th death anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a vintage picture with his mom and poured his heart out. In the tear-jerking note, Arjun addressed Mona and said he misses her. He called himself as a lost child and added that he wishes she was around as he tries to tackle this cruel world.

“I never cared what anyone said or felt cause I always had u In front of me to make me realise who & what I was… 11 years have passed since u become the shield that protects me from beyond but I still wish u were here because in this cruel world today I try & handle all the hate but I really miss ur love which made me deal with everything with a smile on my face & made me a better person a happier person a calmer person perhaps maybe a more alive soul…" he wrote.

“I’m still this lost child without u Maa… I look for you everywhere cause I’m lost just like I’m this picture but I always believe ur smiling & looking after me somehow just like in this picture… We shall meet someday soon," he added.

Earlier in the day, Anshula Kapoor also took to her Instagram account and remembered Mona. Mona Shourie Kapoor passed away in 2012 due to multiple organ failure. Arjun and his sister Anshula have often shared throwback photos with their late mother on social media on several occasions.

Recently, when Anshula walked the ramp for the first time, Arjun penned a note remembering his mother. “Hope you are watching her today and smiling mom… Missed having you there to see what your daughter has grown up to become… " he wrote while sharing a video of Anshula walking the ramp.

Read all the Latest Movies News here