Heartbroken Kangana Ranaut Shares Video of Last Meal with Pradeep Sarkar, Says 'Won’t Be Able to Cope'

The film industry is in shock after the news of director Pradeep Sarkar, known for several films including Parineeta, passing away. While several fans and stars are remembering the master filmmaker, Kangana confessed she is in shock after Pradeep’s death. She revealed that the duo met for the prep of a film they were supposed to do together.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a video in which she joined Pradeep Sarkar and the team to enjoy a Bengali meal while prepping for Noti Binodini, the film they were collaborating for. She revealed that it was the last meal she shared with him and they were supposed to meet once she returned from her birthday break.

“Last meal I had with Pradeep dada, he knew I love Bengali food, this was during Noti Binodini prep meet, that’s his hand in the first frame… Such a terrible news, we were to meet as soon I got to Mumbai… My heart is sinking and I won’t be able to cope with this shocking news," Kangana Ranaut said while sharing the video.

Last meal I had with Pradeep dada, he knew I love Bengali food, this was during Noti Binodini prep meet, that’s his hand in the first frame…Such a terrible news, we were to meet as soon I got to Mumbai…My heart is sinking and I won’t be able to cope with this shocking news. pic.twitter.com/qkWUvl0QiX— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2023

“He made me sit next to him and kept telling me what to eat… I am shattered, we were to start Noti Binodini in October and now I feel so lost, I was to meet him this week…this is so unsettling," she added in an Instagram Story.

For the unversed, Kangana announced Noti Binodini last October. The film was reportedly going to be based on Binodini Dasi, a woman born into a family of sex workers who went on to become one of the first Bengali theatre stars. She was popularly known as Noti Binodini.

Read all the Latest Movies News here