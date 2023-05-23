Heartbroken Rajinikanth Pays Last Respects To Sarath Babu Before Funeral, BRUTALLY Mobbed; Watch

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth visited Sarath Babu’s home following the actor’s death. On Tuesday, the actor, fondly known as Thalaivaa, met with Sarath’s family and paid his last respects. Following the meet, Rajinikanth spoke with the media and remmebered the late actor as a ‘good man.’

“He (Sarath Babu) was a good man. I never saw him angry. All of his films were a very big hit. He was very affectionate towards me. I feel sad on his demise," he told the media, as reported by ANI. In another video shared by the media agency, Rajinikanth was seen making his way to Sarath’s house but was mobbed. He was surrounded by the cameras while his team tried to control the crowd. Watch the video below:

He (Sarath Babu) was a good man. I never saw him angry. All of his films were a very big hit. He was very affectionate towards me. I feel sad on his demise: Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/5q3Q0SuYkV— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

Sarath Babu passed away in Hyderabad on Monday morning. He was 71. Sarath Babu had been keeping unwell for the past few weeks and was undergoing treatment at the AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The funeral is slated to take place on Tuesday, May 23, at 3 pm.

The South Carolina superstar was being treated for multi-organ failure. There were reports that Sarath Babu contracted sepsis, which further affected the functioning of his kidneys, lungs, liver, and other organs. This was Sarath Babu’s second hospitalisation in recent weeks. Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital in Chennai.

Following his demise, Rajinikanth was among the first stars to pay his tribute to the actor. “Today I lost my close friend and wonderful man Sarathbabu. It is an irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted, in Tamil. Jr. NTR also remembered Sarath. “Sad to hear about the passing of veteran actor Sarath Babu garu. His contributions to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” he said.

Chiranjeevi, who has worked with Sarath on several movies, also offered his condolences to his family. “The news of Sarath Babu’s death was shocking. He has earned a place in the hearts of the audience with his performance that exudes beauty and sophistication. I have a lot of connection with Shri Sarath Babu. He has been my co-star in many films. To his family members, My deepest condolences to all the fans."