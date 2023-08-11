Hebah Patel Steals The Show In A Black Shimmery Cutout Dress

South actress Hebah Patel is popular among her fans for her chic sartorial choices. Time and again, she has won the internet with her stunning pictures, proving that she is a diva. She oozes elegance, class, charm, and beauty in her pictures. Her recent photoshoot is no different and has become the talk of the town. In her photos, Hebah Patel can be seen donning a bodycon dress. Her black shimmery dress featured a halter neck with cutouts and a risque neckline. Accompanying her striking dress was her tresses, which she kept open to complement her look. She went for minimal makeup that included black winged eyeliner with a little smoky brown touch, nude shade lipstick, little contouring, and defined eyebrows. She also flaunted her oversized silver earrings that enhanced her look for the day.

Earlier, Hebah Patel had shared a bunch of gorgeous pictures on social media which caught netizens’ eyeballs. Keeping up with the trend of floral prints, Hebah wore a co-ord set that included a mini skirt and a blazer. Exuding boss lady vibes, she looked vibrant in minimal makeup and a silver hoop. She captioned her post, “Gareebon ki Emily!”

In another photoshoot, Hebah Patel left the internet in awe of her mesmerizing beauty. The pictures displayed her in a blue Anarkali suit with statement earrings. Her subtle eye makeup added to her natural beauty and the minimal makeup enhanced her features. The contoured cheek and a dash of pink on the lips looked perfect and complemented her look well. She kept her hair secured in a bun to complete the look.

Hebah is a popular South actress, who primarily works in the Telugu industry. She gained popularity in 2015 after her portrayal of Meena Kumari in the film Kumari 21F, alongside Raj Tarun. In 2016, she made three successful films including Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam and Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, starring alongside Nikhil Siddharth.