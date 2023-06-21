Hema Malini Family Reacts For 1st Time To Sunny Deol's Son Karan Deol's Wedding

Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol - son of superstar Sunny Deol - tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18 in the presence of his family and close friends. After an intimate wedding ceremony, the Deol family hosted a reception which was a star-studded affair. However, what grabbed many eyeballs was the absence of Hema Malini, who is married to Dharmendra, and their daughters Esha and Ahana from all ceremonies. Now, Esha has finally congratulated her step-nephew on his wedding with Drisha and sent her best wishes to the newlyweds.

For the unversed, prior to his marriage with Hema Malini, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children- sons Sunny and Bobby and daughter Vijeeta and Ajeita. According to several unverified reports, Dharmendra had tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980 without divorcing his first wife, Prakash. His wedding with Hema had become a top of discussion in media for the longest time. In fact, Hema had herself called it “an unconventional marriage".

However, Esha’s sweet gesture for Karan has fans convinced that all is well between the two families. In her post, Esha wrote, “Congratulations, Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love."

In an interview in 2019, Hema Malini had said that Dharmendra’s first wife and children never felt her intrusion in their lives. “The minute I saw Dharam ji, I knew he was the man for me. I wanted to spend my life with him. I also wanted to make sure that the marriage hurt nobody. His first wife and children have never felt my intrusion in their lives. I married him, but I never took him away from his first family,” she had told Deccan Chronicle.