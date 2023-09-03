CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gadar 2Yaariyan 2Anurag KashyapKartik Aaryan Tamannaah Bhatia
Home » Movies » Hema Malini Family SKIPS Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Success Bash? Here's What We Know
1-MIN READ

Hema Malini Family SKIPS Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Success Bash? Here's What We Know

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 14:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Hema Malini had showered Sunny Deol with praises last month after watching Gadar 2.

Hema Malini had showered Sunny Deol with praises last month after watching Gadar 2.

Hema Malini and family was missing from the success party of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol hosted a star-studded party to celebrate the success of Gadar 2. The film is headed to enter the Rs 500 crore club this weekend. Joining him at the celebrations were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and more. Several stars walked the red carpet and marked their attendance at the event on Saturday night. However, the cameras couldn’t spot Hema Malini and her family.

It is unclear if they were invited and opted to skip the party or if they were at the party and skipped posing for the cameras. Nevertheless, Hema Malini and her family have been showing their support to Sunny and his film since its release. Last month, at the time of the release, Esha Deol turned cheerleader for Sunny and shared multiple posts to extend her support.

After the film’s release, she hosted a special screening for the Deol family members and even posed with her half-brothers, Sunny and Bobby Deol at the event. The rare sight of the trio in the same frame were captured by the paparazzi and photos of the same had gone viral.

Shortly after, Hema Malini also watched the film and praised Sunny Deol. Speaking with the press after the viewing, Hema said, “I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. What was expected, it’s exactly that. It is very interesting. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. Anil Sharma has shown that era, it has been directed beautifully. Sunny is superb, Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji’s son unhone ne bhi bohut sundar acting kiya hai."

Gadar 2 has done phenomenal business at the box office. Trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed on X (previously Twitter), “500 NOT OUT *TODAY*… #Gadar2 will cross the historic ₹ 500 cr mark TODAY [Sun]… Next target: #Baahubali2 #Hindi… THIRD film to cross ₹ 500 cr [Nett BOC], after #Baahubali2 #Hindi [2017] and #Pathaan [2023]… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr, Sat 5.72 cr. Total: ₹ 493.37 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Sunny Deol
  2. hema malini
  3. Gadar 2
  4. bollywood
first published:September 03, 2023, 14:04 IST
last updated:September 03, 2023, 14:04 IST