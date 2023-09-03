Hema Malini Family SKIPS Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Success Bash? Here's What We Know

Sunny Deol hosted a star-studded party to celebrate the success of Gadar 2. The film is headed to enter the Rs 500 crore club this weekend. Joining him at the celebrations were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and more. Several stars walked the red carpet and marked their attendance at the event on Saturday night. However, the cameras couldn’t spot Hema Malini and her family.

It is unclear if they were invited and opted to skip the party or if they were at the party and skipped posing for the cameras. Nevertheless, Hema Malini and her family have been showing their support to Sunny and his film since its release. Last month, at the time of the release, Esha Deol turned cheerleader for Sunny and shared multiple posts to extend her support.

After the film’s release, she hosted a special screening for the Deol family members and even posed with her half-brothers, Sunny and Bobby Deol at the event. The rare sight of the trio in the same frame were captured by the paparazzi and photos of the same had gone viral.

Shortly after, Hema Malini also watched the film and praised Sunny Deol. Speaking with the press after the viewing, Hema said, “I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. What was expected, it’s exactly that. It is very interesting. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. Anil Sharma has shown that era, it has been directed beautifully. Sunny is superb, Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji’s son unhone ne bhi bohut sundar acting kiya hai."

Gadar 2 has done phenomenal business at the box office. Trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed on X (previously Twitter), “500 NOT OUT *TODAY*… #Gadar2 will cross the historic ₹ 500 cr mark TODAY [Sun]… Next target: #Baahubali2 #Hindi… THIRD film to cross ₹ 500 cr [Nett BOC], after #Baahubali2 #Hindi [2017] and #Pathaan [2023]… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr, Sat 5.72 cr. Total: ₹ 493.37 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."