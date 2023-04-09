Hema Malini Feels Special Roles Are Written Only for Male Actors, Says 'Amitabh Bachchan Gets...'

Veteran actress Hema Malini doesn’t need any introduction. She has been part of many blockbusters including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and her stardom remains the same among her fans. However, she feels that opportunities for female actors are fewer in comparison to males. In a recent chat with Mid Day, she opened up on how female stars still struggle to find author-based roles.

Citing the example of Amitabh Bachchan, the veteran actress said that roles are specially written for him and not for female stars. “Where are the opportunities today? Even today, author-backed roles are not found for actresses; they are reserved for male actors. Mr. Amitabh Bachchan gets such great roles even now, they are written especially for him. But such special roles have not been written for actresses till today,” she was quoted saying. It is worth mentioning here that Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan were seen together in Baghban which turned out to box office hit.

Speaking further, the actress also said that she is waiting for a role that challenges her but nothing has been offered to her till now. She was last seen in Shimla Mirchi which was released in 2020. Ramesh Sippy’s romantic comedy also starred Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

Recently, she also spoke about female actors choosing to continue working after marriage and said, “I will not react to this much because I never stopped, I got married and continued working non-stop. So perhaps people saw me and are following me. It’s nice, the husband should understand that the woman whom he married, is a very talented person and people love to watch her."

She also added that actress stops when they have kids. “So if you are at that age and you are ready to work then why not. If the producers are ready to sign you for such a huge amount and all then great," Hema Malini added.

To note, her daughter actress Esha Deol Takhtani has also entered the digital world with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega.

