Hema Malini FINALLY Reacts To Not Living With Dharmendra: 'Every Woman Wants Husband But...'

Hema Malini may have been happy in her “unconventional marriage" with Dharmendra, but her parents initially disapproved of her relationship with the Chupke Chupke star as he was already married to Prakash Kaur at the time. Even after 43 years of their marriage, Hema has no complaints with Dharmendra, who tied the knot with the ‘Dream Girl’ without divorcing Prakash. Dharmendra currently lives with his first wife and their family.

In a recent interview with Lehren, Hema Malini opened up about her equation with her actor-husband and why she lives away from him. “Nobody wants to be like that, it happens. Automatically, what happens, you have to accept. Otherwise, nobody will feel like they want to live their life like this. No! Every woman wants to have a husband, children, like a normal family. But somewhere, it went out of the way," the actress-turned-politician said.

Hema Malini continued, “I am not feeling bad about it, or sulking about it. I am happy with myself. I have my two children, and I have brought them up very well. Of course, he (Dharmendra) was there, always. Everywhere. Actually, he was the one worried, ‘Shaadi hona chaiye bachchon ka jaldi’ (The kids should get married early). I said ‘Hoga’ (It’ll happen). When the time is right, the right person will come around. With the blessings of god and guru ma, everything happened."

Not many would know but Hema’s mother Jaya Chakravathy had tried to convince the actress to marry Jeetendra instead, according to the actress’ authorised biography Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl. Hema and Jeetendra’s families had even flown down to Chennai for their secret wedding but the news got leaked in a leading daily. A shocked Dharmendra travelled to Chennai along with Jeetendra’s then-girlfriend and now-wife Shobha to confront their respective partners. And the wedding was called off.