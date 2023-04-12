Hema Malini Goes Viral After Her Photos Travelling in Mumbai Metro, Auto In Traffic Surface

Veteran actress Hema Malini recently left all her fans surprised when she suddenly entered the Mumbai metro. Yes, you read it right. She shared her photos from her journey on her Instagram handle and called it a ‘wonderful’ experience. The video has gone viral and fans are hailing her for her sweet gesture in public.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Sholay actress shared a series of pictures in which she was seen standing at the station and waiting for the train. In the caption, she explained how she decided to travel by metro and why. The post reads, “I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr.”

And in another post, the actress shared three videos sharing her experience of traveling the metro. In the clips, fans are smiling and greeting her as soon as she entered the metro. Some even asked her for selfies and she obliged them. In the last clip, the Baghban actress was seen playing with a baby. “After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public.”

The veteran actress also shared a glimpse of her auto-rickshaw ride. “This is the video I shot from inside the auto Enjoyed myself thoroughly! (sic)."

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

This is the video I shot from inside the auto💕 Enjoyed myself thoroughly! pic.twitter.com/ZGWR52wAGQ— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023

Recently, the veteran actress hit the headlines after she mentioned that even after so many years author-based roles are written for male actors and not for females. “Where are the opportunities today? Even today, author-backed roles are not found for actresses; they are reserved for male actors. Mr. Amitabh Bachchan gets such great roles even now, they are written especially for him. But such special roles have not been written for actresses till today,” she told Mid-Day. On the work front, she was last seen in Shimla Mirchi co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

