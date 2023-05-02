Hema Malini Holds Dharmendra Close in Pics As She Marks 43rd Anniversary, Calls It 'Wonderful Journey'

Veteran Bollywood actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra have completed 43 years of their marriage. The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on May 2. To mark the special occasion, ‘dream girl’ Hema Malini took to her Twitter handle to share a few heartening pictures and thanked everyone for their lovely wishes.

She posted a beautiful series of pictures on her Twitter account, where the couple can be seen happily posing. One of the pictures is from their early days. In the caption, she expressed her love for Dharmendra and thanked him for being her partner for life. She wrote, " I personally thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It has been a wonderful journey spanning 43years of togetherness and with all your good wishes, will continue to be a smooth journey in tandem. Few photos over the years.”

Take a look here:

I personally thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today🙏It has been a wonderful journey spanning 43years of togetherness and with all your good wishes, will continue to be a smooth journey in tandem🙏Few photos over the years pic.twitter.com/5x2PadxyyX— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2023

Here are a few more spanning our years together💕🙏 pic.twitter.com/wtTQSw9m7b— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2023

Fans and well-wishers of the couple flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and blessings. Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot on May 2, 1980, and have two daughters together - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. They have worked together in several successful films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Naseeb, among others.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan. It will hit theatres in July this year. This will also mark Karan Johar’s return as director after a hiatus. Apart from this he also has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Bloody Daddy.

Recently, Hema Malini hit the headlines after she mentioned that even after so many years author-based roles are written for male actors and not for females. “Where are the opportunities today? Even today, author-backed roles are not found for actresses; they are reserved for male actors. Mr. Amitabh Bachchan gets such great roles even now, they are written especially for him. But such special roles have not been written for actresses till today,” she told Mid-Day. On the work front, she was last seen in Shimla Mirchi co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

