Hema Malini Makes SHOCKING Claim Against A Director: 'I Said, Saree Neechay Gir Jayegi And...'

Hema Malini, who has been grabbing headlines ever since her actor-husband Dharmendra‘s grandson Karan Deol’s wedding, has recalled a harrowing experience with a director who asked her to remove her saree pin for movie scene.

During an interview, Hema Malini told Lehren how a director purposely wanted her saree’s pallu to fall off. She said, “He wanted to shoot some kind of a scene. I always put a pin on my saree. I said, ‘Saree niche gir jayegi’ (the loose end will slide down). They said that’s what we want.”

In the same interview, Hema Malini also revealed that the iconic film Satyam Shivam Sundaram was initially offered to her before it eventually went to actress Zeenat Aman.

Hema Malini said that Raj Kapoor had narrated the film to her. “He said this is such a film, you will not do it but I am keen that you do it,” she shared. However, she rejected it. Later, Zeenat played the lead role. Her portrayal of the character Rupa, who was shown as physically scarred, garnered critical acclaim and became one of the defining roles of her career.

Meanwhile, Hema Malini hit headlines after she skipped Karan Deol’s wedding functions. Hema Malini has time and again spoken out about how she maintains a respectable distance from Dharmendra’s “other family" as she doesn’t want to disturb them. According to several unconfirmed media reports on the internet, Dharmendra tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980 without divorcing his first wife, Prakash Kaur.

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur have four children together– two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita.