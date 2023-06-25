When Hema Malini Revealed Meeting Dharmendra's 1st Wife Prakash Kaur Before Wedding: 'I Respect...'

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s wedding is one for scandal books. An already married star, Dharmendra fell head over heels for the country’s dream girl Hema. Despite being married to Prakash Kaur and having four children with her, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Dharmendra married Hema in 1980. It was claimed that they got married without Dharmendra divorcing Prakash. While Prakash and Hema have never met in public, the actress once revealed that she did cross paths with Prakash before her wedding with Dharmendra.

As reported by The Indian Express in the past, Hema mentioned in her biography — Hema Malini: The Dream Girl, authored by Ram Kamal Mukherjee — that she met Prakash at social gatherings. The report stated that they met ‘several times’ before Hema married Dharmendra. After the wedding, Hema chose to maintain a distance.

“I didn’t want to disturb anyone. I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father, like any father would do. I guess I am happy with that,” she said in the book.

“Today I am a working woman and I have been able to maintain my dignity because I have devoted my life to art and culture. I guess, if the situation was even slightly different from this, I wouldn’t be what I am today. Though I have never spoken about Prakash, I respect her a lot. Even my daughters respect Dharamji’s family. The world wants to know about my life in detail, but that is not for others to know. It’s no one’s business,” she added.

Although Hema has never met Prakash after the wedding, her daughter Esha Deol has met Prakash once at Dharmendra’s house. In another section of the biography, Esha mentioned that she visited Prakash and Dharmendra’s house once when Dharmendra’s brother, Abhay Deol’s father Ajeet was unwell and ended up meeting Prakash. Recalling their interaction, Esha said, “I touched her feet and she left me after blessing me.”

Meanwhile, it seems like Esha shares a good bond with Sunny Deol. She was recently seen congratulating Sunny’s son Karan Deol for his wedding on Instagram.