When Pregnant Hema Malini Met Dharmendra's Mother For 1st Time: 'She Hadn't Informed Anyone...'

Hema Malini and Dharmendra have “an unconventional marriage," according to the veteran actress, who fell in love with the Sholay star while he was already married to Prakash Kaur. Hema Malini has time and again spoken out about how she maintains a respectable distance from Dharmendra’s “other family" as she doesn’t want to disturb them.

However, in her biography Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl, authored by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Hema Malini opened about meeting her mother-in-law Satwant Kaur. The actress shared how Dharmendra’s mother came to meet her when she was expecting her first baby, actor Esha Deol.

“Dharamji’s mother Satwant Kaur was equally warm and kind-hearted. I remember how she came to meet me once at a dubbing studio in Juhu after I had conceived Esha. She hadn’t informed anyone in the house. I touched her feet, and she hugged me and said, “Beta, khush raho hamesha (Be happy always).” I was happy that they were happy with me.” she wrote in her biography.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur have four children together– two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. According to several unconfirmed media reports on the internet, Dharmendra tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980 without divorcing his first wife, Prakash.

Couple of years back, at the the launch of her authorised biography, Hema Malini had spoken out about her equation with Dharmendra’s son, Sunny, from his first wife.

“Everyone wonders what kind of a relationship we are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary he is always there, along with Dharamji, especially when this accident happened," Hema had told the media while referring to her car accident which took place in 2015.

Hema continued, “He was the first person to come to see me at home and he saw that the right doctor is there for the stitches (and removing of the stitches) that were done on my face. I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of a relationship we are having."