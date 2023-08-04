Hema Malini Reacts To Dharmendra Kissing Shabana Azmi In ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’: ‘He Loves To Be…’

During a recent book launch event in New Delhi for her brother RK Chakravarty’s autobiography, Galloping Decades, Hema Malini shared her thoughts on husband Dharmendra’s much-discussed on-screen kiss with co-star Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the romantic-comedy drama directed by Karan Johar, Dharmendra and Shabana play long-lost lovers reunited by their grandchildren, played by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Asked about the viral kiss, Hema said with a laugh, according to Times Now, “I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it.”

It was on the same day in Mumbai that Dharmendra discussed the kiss during the success meet of the film, where Karan and other cast members were present. Encouraged by Ranveer to talk about the specific scene, Dharmendra said, “Unfortunately, I couldn’t attend the premiere, but I’ve received a lot of messages from people. Maine bola, ‘Yaar, yeh toh mere daaye haath ka kaam hai (I can do this in my sleep).” As the rest of the cast of the film laughed, Dharmendra added, “Baaye haath se karwana hai, woh bhi karwa lo (I can do it effortlessly).”

Karan had earlier discussed the scene in a chat with Film Companion. “Shabana ji is a trooper. She is a master actor, she is a ‘baap’ actor as they say. There was no debate, no question (about the kiss scene). Dharam ji was like, ‘haan theek hai karna hai, fine’. (It was) two great veterans, performing with absolute aplomb, no questions asked. It was glorious to see them,” he had said.

In an interview with Zoom, Shabana said that shooting the scene was never a problem for her, mentioning that audiences have been laughing and cheering in theaters during that particular scene. “It is true that I haven’t kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?” she said.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini made headlines recently when Hema and her daughters, Esha and Ahana, refrained from attending their grandson Karan Deol’s wedding. Dharmendra has children from his first marriage and two daughters with Hema. Despite the lack of interaction between the families, Esha Deol congratulated Karan on his wedding and cheered for her father Sunny Deol’s upcoming movie, Gadar 2.