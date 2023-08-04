Hema Malini Reacts To Dharmendra-Shabana Kiss; Aamir Khan Addresses Low Turnout At Nitin Desai Funeral

During a recent book launch event in New Delhi for her brother RK Chakravarty’s autobiography, Galloping Decades, Hema Malini shared her thoughts on husband Dharmendra’s much-discussed on-screen kiss with co-star Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the romantic-comedy drama directed by Karan Johar, Dharmendra and Shabana play long-lost lovers reunited by their grandchildren, played by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Actor Aamir Khan attended the funeral of National Award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai on Friday. He was one of the few Bollywood celebrities who attended the last rites in Karjat. Nitin died by alleged suicide on Wednesday at the age of 57. He had worked on popular films like Lagaan and Devdas. When asked about the low turnout for the funeral, Amir said that everyone must have had their own reasons.

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, recently hosted an official engagement party with her long-time partner Shane Gregoire. Earlier in May, the young star kid revealed that she found her happily ever after with Shane. Aaliyah has now shared the first photos from her official engagement party on her Instagram handle and its all things dreamy. She captioned the photos with a heart emoji.

Shah Rukh Khan caused a furore on social media on July 31 with the song Zinda Banda from his film Jawan. Atlee directed this film. T-Series has unveiled the official video of this number. The song is no less than a visual spectacle due to King Khan’s dance moves and Anirudh Ravichander’s music. It is currently trending at number 1 with 48 Million views and not far from touching the mark of 50 Million. Besides King Khan, the audience is also able to spot actress Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in the music video of the song Zinda Banda. Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics while Anirudh Ravichander has also provided his vocals to this track.

In just one week of its release, Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has crossed Rs 70 crore mark at the box office. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, is getting immense love from the audience.

