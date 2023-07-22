Hema Malini Reveals Dharmendra Booked Entire Nursing-Home For Esha, Ahana's Birth; Netizens Dub Her 'Entitled'

The timeless couple of Bollywood, Hema Malini and Dharmendra, have a love story that could be straight out of a movie. Hema, back in 2020, had shared on The Kapil Sharma Show that when she was about to give birth to their daughters Esha and Ahana, Dharmendra booked an entire hospital just for her. The video is now going viral on Reddit.

When Kapil asked if there’s truth to this, Hema said, “Sahi baat hain. We wanted more privacy, so regular hospital mein nahin jana tha. Woh doctor ka khud ka ek nursing-home tha, so we booked that. Earlier, during a chat with Mumbai Mirror, Hema had said, “Yes, it’s true, during the delivery of Esha and Ahana, he had booked the whole hospital on my name so that I don’t get disturbed by fans."

The comment hasn’t gone down well with netizens. On Reddit, one user commented, “Imagine the inconvenience caused to other patients who might have wanted to get admitted!! Irresponsible." Another wrote, “Entitled spoiled brat."

Although Hema Malini found happiness in her “unconventional marriage" with Dharmendra, her parents initially disapproved of their relationship because Dharmendra’s was already married to Prakash Kaur. Despite not divorcing Prakash, Dharmendra and Hema have been married for 43 years, and she has no complaints about their life together. Dharmendra currently resides with his first wife and their family.

In a recent interview with Lehren, Hema Malini opened up about her equation with her actor-husband and why she lives away from him. “Nobody wants to be like that, it happens. Automatically, what happens, you have to accept. Otherwise, nobody will feel like they want to live their life like this. No! Every woman wants to have a husband, children, like a normal family. But somewhere, it went out of the way," the actress-turned-politician said.