Hema Malini Shares INSIDE Photos of New Parliament Building; Says ‘It Will Showcase India…’

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini on Sunday delighted her fans by sharing inside photos of the newly constructed Parliament building in New Delhi. The actress, who is also a Member of Parliament, expressed her excitement about the grand structure and its significance in showcasing India’s rich heritage and democratic values.

In the series of captivating photos shared by Hema Malini, she provided a glimpse of the magnificent interiors of the new Parliament building. The images showcased the intricately designed chambers, spacious halls, and stunning architectural details that reflect India’s diverse culture and historical legacy. Sharing the same, she wrote, “Day 1 - at the inaugural of the beautiful new Parliament building which will showcase India’s strides into a brave new world and give us pride of place among all the advanced nations. Jai Hind @narendramodi @piyushgoyalofficial @hardeepspuri @arjunrammeghwalofficial #MyParliamentMyPride (sic).”

Take a look here:

More photos of the beautifully conceived building. All our itihasic glory reflected in the panels and murals on the walls. Congratulations to all the artists who have worked so hard to make this vision a reality. A sight worth seeing and certainly worth the wait!

The long bronze beautifully carved panel depicts the Sagar Manthan

Hema Malini’s posts garnered immense appreciation from her followers, who were thrilled to get a sneak peek into the majestic structure. They praised her for sharing the inside photos.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a glimpse of the new parliament. Shah Rukh Khan also praised the new parliament and wrote on Twitter, “What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride (sic)." Akshay Kumar called the new Parliament building “an iconic symbol of India’s growth story".

PTI reports, the new Parliament building boasts a triangular shape and spreads across four splendid storeys, encompassing a remarkable built-up area of 64,500 square meters. It flaunts three grand gates—Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar—and offers separate entrances for VIPs, Members of Parliament, and visitors. The materials used in the construction have been meticulously sourced from various regions across the country.