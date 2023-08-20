Hema Malini Calls Sunny Deol 'Superb' After She Watches Gadar 2, Says 'It Felt Like a Film From...'

Hema Malini watched Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and was all praise for Dharmendra’s son. The actress was spotted on Saturday night at a movie hall after the film and shared her review with the media present there. Hema said that Sunny was ‘superb’ in the film and that she enjoyed the film. The news of Hema Malini watching Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 comes just a week after her daughter, actress Esha Deol hosted a special screening for Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and their respective families.

Speaking with the press, Hema said, “Gadar dekh kar aayi hun. Bohut hi accha laga. Jo expected tha waese hi tha. Bohut hi interesting hai. Aesa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka us zamane ka film k jaesa ek daur hai. Us daur ko leke aaye hai Anil Sharma ji ne bohut beautiful direction kiya hai (I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. What was expected, it’s exactly that. It is very interesting. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. Anil Sharma has shown that era, it has been directed beautifully)."

“Sunny is superb, Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji’s son unhone ne bhi bohut sundar acting kiya hai. Jo nayi ladki hai, woh bhi bohut acchi hai. Yeh picture dekh kar ek dum rasjtra k prati jo bhav hone chahiye, patriotism, woh bohut hi hai. Muslim k prati jo bhai chara hona chahiye, us vishay ko last mein leke aaye hai (Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji’s son he has also done beautiful acting. The new girl is also very good. After watching the film, the patriotism that should be felt towards the country is there. The matter of brotherhood towards the Muslim has also been shown towards the end). It’s a nice message for India and Pakistan," she added.

Gadar 2 has been breaking box office records since its release. The film has now collected Rs 336 crores in India. The film is expected to enter the Rs 350 crore club on Sunday and register a spot in the Rs 400 crore club.