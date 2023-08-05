Hema Malini Talks About Comeback To Films Amid Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi Kiss: 'I Do Not Want...'

Actress turned politician Hema Malini has said that she is ready to make comeback in films. However, she has clearly specified that she does not want to do a negative roles, similar to what Jaya Bachchan did in Karan Johar’s recent directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

“Somebody should come and sign me up with a good role. It should be appropriate for my age. It can be glamorous but befitting my age," Hema Malini told Times Now.

“I do not want to do a negative role. I am not a negative person at all. I cannot think of myself like that. I do not think bad for anybody so how can I do a negative role. I mean, role toh kar sakte hai kuch bhi, but wesa role nahin karna (I can do any kind of role, but I do not like doing those kinds of roles). The role has to be positive and should have a positive message," the actress added.

Hema Malini was last seen in the 2020 movie Shimla Mirchi which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

Interestingly, this comes at a time when Hema Malini’s husband and veteran actor Dharmendra has also been ruling headlines for his performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His on-screen kiss with Shabana Azmi in the film has become the talk of the time. In the same interview, Hema also reacted to it and with a laugh, said, “I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it.”

Recenty, Dharmendra also opened up about kissing Shabana Azmi during a press conference in Mumbai when he said, “Unfortunately, I couldn’t attend the premiere, but I’ve received a lot of messages from people. Maine bola, ‘Yaar, yeh toh mere daaye haath ka kaam hai (It’s no big deal for me).” As everyone laughed at the comment, Dharmendra added, “Baaye haath se karwana hai, woh bhi karwa lo (I can do it effortlessly).”