CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nitin DesaiOMG 2BlackPink JisooKylie JennerGhoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » Hema Malini Talks About Comeback To Films Amid Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi Kiss: 'I Do Not Want...'
1-MIN READ

Hema Malini Talks About Comeback To Films Amid Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi Kiss: 'I Do Not Want...'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 07:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Hema Malini was last seen in the 2020 movie Shimla Mirchi.

Hema Malini was last seen in the 2020 movie Shimla Mirchi.

Hema Malini says she does not want to do a negative roles, similar to what Jaya Bachchan did in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Actress turned politician Hema Malini has said that she is ready to make comeback in films. However, she has clearly specified that she does not want to do a negative roles, similar to what Jaya Bachchan did in Karan Johar’s recent directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

“Somebody should come and sign me up with a good role. It should be appropriate for my age. It can be glamorous but befitting my age," Hema Malini told Times Now.

“I do not want to do a negative role. I am not a negative person at all. I cannot think of myself like that. I do not think bad for anybody so how can I do a negative role. I mean, role toh kar sakte hai kuch bhi, but wesa role nahin karna (I can do any kind of role, but I do not like doing those kinds of roles). The role has to be positive and should have a positive message," the actress added.

Hema Malini was last seen in the 2020 movie Shimla Mirchi which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

Interestingly, this comes at a time when Hema Malini’s husband and veteran actor Dharmendra has also been ruling headlines for his performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His on-screen kiss with Shabana Azmi in the film has become the talk of the time. In the same interview, Hema also reacted to it and with a laugh, said, “I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it.”

Recenty, Dharmendra also opened up about kissing Shabana Azmi during a press conference in Mumbai when he said, “Unfortunately, I couldn’t attend the premiere, but I’ve received a lot of messages from people. Maine bola, ‘Yaar, yeh toh mere daaye haath ka kaam hai (It’s no big deal for me).” As everyone laughed at the comment, Dharmendra added, “Baaye haath se karwana hai, woh bhi karwa lo (I can do it effortlessly).”

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. hema malini
  2. Dharmendra
  3. Shabana Azmi
  4. bollywood
first published:August 05, 2023, 07:59 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 07:59 IST