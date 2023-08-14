Hema Malini To Star In Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2? Here’s What We Know

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for his next release Dream Girl 2 co starring Ananya Panday. Well, ever since his debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor, the versatile actor has played many roles, but his character of Pooja in Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl propelled the actor among the masses and made him a household name, and now the reel life Dream Girl is going to meet the OG Dream Girl, Hema Malini.

The duo will be meeting for the first time, and we wonder what is brewing. Is this meeting happening for a promo shoot featuring Hema Malini and Ayushmann Khurrana? Or, Is Hema Malini going to shoot a song with Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2? Or Is Hema Malini making a cameo appearance in the much-awaited Dream Girl 2? Nothing has been made official about this till now. But the news has surely left fans speculative.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Dream Girl 2, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot Singh Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles, and the film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.

The trailer shows Ayushmann taking his avatar as a woman to another level. This time, he’s not only voicing Pooja (his character) but has also crossdressed. Once again, he’s seen poking and fooling a lot of men. In an exclusive chat with News18, Ayushmann talks about Dream Girl 2 and said, “Dream Girl 2 is like a dream story and when I heard the narration, I realised that we should make this film. This is a completely organic sequel and the credit goes to our director Raaj Shaandilya. We have a different tuning and his writing is simply amazing. I feel he is one of the best directors currently. Ananya is a great addition to the cast. We also have Ekta Kapoor who is backing this project. We jammed a lot for this film and her true colours as a creator really came out during the making."