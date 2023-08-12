Hema Malini's Family Celebrates Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Success; Esha Deol Hosts Screening for ‘Bhaiya’

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 craze has truly gripped the nation with fans thronging to cinema halls in large numbers. The Anil Sharma directorial also managed to collect around Rs 39 crore on the day of the release, making it the second highest grosser of the year after Pathaan. Celebrating this tremendous response, Esha Deol organised a special screening of the film for her close friends and family members on Saturday.

one can see an ecstatic Esha Deol, posing outside her house, in a black outfit and minimal makeup. In one of the snaps, the actress can be seen gesturing victory with her hands. Another picture showed Esha Deol posing with sister Ahana Deol and her husband Vaibhav Vohra in black and grey T-shirt respectively. Earlier yesterday, Esha Deol had cheered for her half-brother Sunny Deol with a succinct note on Twitter. It read,"Today let’s hear the lion roar .. and reach soaring heights 💪🏼 Best wishes Bhaiya @iamsunnydeol #Gadar2 #Gadar."

Gadar 2 is the official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh (Sunny Deol). In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. In the sequel, Tara Singh crossed the border again but this time, to get his son back.

Gadar 2 smashed the box office on its opening day and collected Rs 39 crore across the country. The film is also getting a decent response from critics. News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “About 22 years later, Gadar 2 hit the screens this week with a lot of expectations and enthusiasm from the loyal fans of the first part and even the new generation. But unfortunately, Gadar 2 is not even a patch on the first part. A shoddy screenplay, bad script, and a whole lot of redundant dialogue make the sequel a perfect recipe for disaster."